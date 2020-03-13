MorinvilleNews.com Community Champions Sponsor

Alberta launching online COVID-19 assessment to determine testing need

Mar 13, 2020

by Morinville News Staff

Minister of Health Tyler Shandro announced Friday afternoon that Health Link continues to experience high call volumes of up to 6300 calls a day. Health Link staff have been doubled and call line capacity has been tripled.

Shandro said they will have a new online assessment tool available shortly. The tool will guide Albertans to answer questions about symptoms and take them through steps to help determine whether they need testing.

“I understand and have heard from Albertans who are frustrated about the time it takes to reach a Health Link operator,” Shandro said. “I urge Albertans to please continue being patient and to stay on the line. We will continue to work to manage Health Link wait times and ensure Albertans can get access to testing promptly.”

Albertans can help reduce call volumes by visiting alberta.ca/COVID19 for information if you don’t have symptoms or need a health assessment. The government also recommends calling Health Link during non-peak times. Albertans should only call 911 if it is a life-threatening emergency situation. Do not call 911 if you cannot get through right away to Health Link.

