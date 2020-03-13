Morinville to follow Province’s lead on COVID-19 actions

by Morinville News Staff

The Town announced Friday night that the Town of Morinville will base their direction on the advice of Albert Health Services Chief Medical Officer in responding to the COVID-19 virus.

While the risks to residents currently remain very low, the town Administration is preparing business continuity plans to deal with impacts on our Community. Based on direction received to date, the Town of Morinville will be taking the following immediate actions:

· All events planned for this weekend at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (MCCC) that are over 250 attendees have been cancelled;

· The Rave On! The Buddy Holly Experience scheduled for the MCCC on March 21, 2020 has been cancelled;

· Extra cleaning measures have been implemented at the Morinville Leisure Centre and the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. Detailed cleaning practices are attached.

Town Offices remain open; however, the Town is asking those who are experiencing symptoms such as coughing or fever to please contact by phone or email, rather than in person.

“I have great confidence in our Administration to implement the steps necessary to reduce the risks of the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Barry Turner. “Staff and resident safety is most important and will be reflected in all our decisions. We are following the evidence-based approach being taken by the Chief Medical Officer.”

The Town will continue to review ongoing new information to make informed decisions regarding Town facilities and buildings.