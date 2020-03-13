MorinvilleNews.com Arts & Culture Sponsor

Morinville to follow Province’s lead on COVID-19 actions

Mar 13, 2020 admin Local News, Morinville 1

by Morinville News Staff

The Town announced Friday night that the Town of Morinville will base their direction on the advice of Albert Health Services Chief Medical Officer in responding to the COVID-19 virus.

While the risks to residents currently remain very low, the town Administration is preparing business continuity plans to deal with impacts on our Community. Based on direction received to date, the Town of Morinville will be taking the following immediate actions:

· All events planned for this weekend at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (MCCC) that are over 250 attendees have been cancelled;

· The Rave On! The Buddy Holly Experience scheduled for the MCCC on March 21, 2020 has been cancelled;

· Extra cleaning measures have been implemented at the Morinville Leisure Centre and the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. Detailed cleaning practices are attached.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To See Full Size Ad

Town Offices remain open; however, the Town is asking those who are experiencing symptoms such as coughing or fever to please contact by phone or email, rather than in person.

“I have great confidence in our Administration to implement the steps necessary to reduce the risks of the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Barry Turner. “Staff and resident safety is most important and will be reflected in all our decisions. We are following the evidence-based approach being taken by the Chief Medical Officer.”

The Town will continue to review ongoing new information to make informed decisions regarding Town facilities and buildings.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9489 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Local News

St. Jean Baptiste Festival looking to sustain itself

Nov 9, 2011 admin Local News 1

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – St. Jean Baptiste Festival Chair Paul Smith brought his concept for as more self-sufficient summer festival to Morinville Town Council Nov. 8. The vision for that festival would be to see the annual summer event flow as freely through the streets of Morinville as the musician and business owner’s hair flows through the breeze… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

1 Comment

Leave a Reply