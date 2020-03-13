Province changes Employment Standards Code to increase sick leave

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta announced Friday changes to the Employment Standards Code that will allow employees who are required to self-isolate or are caring for a loved one with COVID-19 to take 14 days of paid job-protected leave to cover the self-isolation period being recommended by Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.

There will be no requirement to have a medical note for such leave or to have worked for an employer for 90 days to qualify for such leave.

The province says it will unveil details in the next few days, and that it realizes the pressure on employers the decision brings.

“We are taking COVID-19 extremely seriously and acting quickly to improve employment rules,” Premier Jason Kenney said. “That is why we are offering paid sick leave to help contain the spread of the virus. No one should have to choose between work and taking care of their health. We are all in this together to ensure workplaces are safe and the spread of COVID-19 is mitigated.”