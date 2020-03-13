MorinvilleNews.com Online Calendar Sponsor

Schools will remain open in Alberta

Mar 13, 2020 admin Local News, Morinville, Schools and youth 0

by Morinville News Staff

The Emergency Management Cabinet Committee is recommending schools remain open with mitigations in place to protect the health of Alberta teachers and students.

The government announced Friday that all publicly-funded schools will remain open, provided steps are taken to eliminate large congregations of students. The government are recommending that schools not have more than 250 people in the same room at any time. they are also recommending the cancellation of sports and other extracurricular activities that involve physical contact.

“I understand and appreciate many Albertans are concerned about their children and the risk of COVID-19,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “Students should not be worried about attending class at this time. However, I encourage school boards to take these precautions and remind your staff and students about the personal steps they too can take to protect themselves from COVID-19.”

For additional advice, a guidance document for schools and child care programs is in development and will be made available online at alberta.ca/COVID19.

