Province committing additional $500 million to COVID-19 response

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta has announced an additional $500 million to address the COVID-19 response, monies it says will give Alberta’s public health officials the resources they need to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and keep Albertans safe.

The new funding ensures front-line health professionals have the necessary tools for testing, surveillance, and treatment of patients. as the province works to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“This is truly an unprecedented public health emergency for Alberta, and our government is committed to bolstering the efforts of our front-line health professionals with the resources they need to continue protecting the province. Alberta’s public health workers are doing an outstanding job, and we are here to support them with whatever they need,” said Premier Jason Kenney Sunday.

The government is once again stating that the most important measures Albertans can take to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good hygiene.

Cleaning your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or sleeve, disposing of tissues appropriately, and staying home and away from others if you are sick.

Anyone who has health concerns or is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact Health Link 811 to see if follow up testing is required. For recommendations on protecting yourself and your community, visit alberta.ca/COVID19.