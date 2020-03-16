Alberta COVID-19 cases increase by 18 to 74

by Morinville News Staff

Eighteen additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Alberta, bringing the provincial total number to 74. Alberta Health now confirms there are cases in each of the provinces five zones: 52 cases in the Calgary zone, 18 cases in the Edmonton zone, two cases in the Central zone, one case in the South zone, and one case in the North zone.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, is currently self-isolating at home with minor symptoms consistent with a common cold. She made her appearance via video conference Monday afternoon during the government’s update.

Materials have been developed to assist travellers returning from outside Canada so they know what to do and how to self-isolate. These materials will be distributed at all airports in the province.

Earlier in the day, Prime minister Justin Trudeau announced that beginning at 12 a.m. March 18, the Government of Canada will bar foreign nationals from all countries except the United States from entering Canada via air travel. The measure would not apply in designated exceptional circumstances, including to aircrews, travellers arriving in Canada in transit to a third country, Canadian permanent residents, diplomats, or immediate family members of Canadian citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



Foreign air travel will be redirected to four airports: Toronto Pearson International Airport, Vancouver International Airport, Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, and Calgary International Airport.

The government says the measure will not affect domestic flights or flights from the United States, sun destinations such as Mexico and the Caribbean, or St. Pierre-et-Miquelon, which can continue to operate on their regular routes and land at current Canadian destinations.