Morinville Curling Club hosts Mixed Open Bonspiel

by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Curling Club Mixed Open Bonspiel sponsored by Westmor Terminals was held Friday and Saturday at the Ray McDonald Sports Center with 13 teams competing.

The event was a St. Patrick’s Day Theme, with 6-end games and a catered dinner held on Saturday evening.

The A Division winners was the Pelletier “Shenanigans” team.

The B Division winners was the Meunier team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



The C Division winners was the Kearns Team.

The D Division winners was the Murphy team.