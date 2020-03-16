Public Notice: Mayor calls special meeting of Council for Mar. 17

CANCELLATION NOTICE

Committee of the Whole Meeting

Pursuant to Section 23.1.2 of Procedure Bylaw 12/2018, a quorum of Morinville Council has provided written consent to cancel the upcoming March 17, 2020, Committee of the Whole Meeting.

NOTICE – SPECIAL MEETING OF COUNCIL

Called Under Authority of Section 194(3) of the Municipal Government Act

Mayor B. Turner has requested that a Special Meeting of Council be held in Council Chambers on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 4:00 pm for the purpose of discussing and acting upon the following items of business:

1. COVID-19 Update

2. Cancellation of March 24, 2020, Regular Meeting of Council

NO OTHER MATTERS CAN BE DISCUSSED EXCEPT FOR WHAT IS LISTED ON THIS NOTICE.