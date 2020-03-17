Local businesses take different approaches to help during COVID-19

by Stephen Dafoe

While schools and community facilities are closed amid the COVID-19 response, many Morinville businesses remain open to serve residents.

Many Morinville businesses have changed their procedures or services to address the outbreak.

HOME DELIVERY

The Flower Stop & Gift Shop announced on its Facebook page over the weekend that it would be implementing non-contact delivery.

“We want to do our part to ensure the health and safety of our customers and staff while still serving our community the very best we can,” the owners wrote in the message on the weekend. “We are still operating business as usual while taking extra necessary precautions.”

The store will deliver fresh flowers and giftware at the convenience of the recipient with no person-to-person contact.

Home Hardware also announced over the weekend that it would be offering free delivery within the Morinville trading area.

Customers can call 780-939-2101 for the same day if items are ordered before 3 p.m. Your orders will be placed on your front step to prevent any potential spread.

SPECIAL SENIORS SHOPPING TIME

With local grocery shelves stripped largely bare of many items, several times over the weekend, Morinville Sobeys announced it was setting up a special time for seniors and those with mobility issues.

Sobeys will hold the special shopping hours Wednesday, March 18 from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. for seniors and others with disabilities in the community so they can easily shop for their needs.

“We will monitor it closely and add extra days/times as needed once we see how the first time goes and will update as early as possible for everyone’s convenience,” the owners wrote in the message.

The company will also continue its sensory-friendly shopping on Monday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

HORTONS & OTHERS MOVE TO CLOSE DINING ROOMS

Tim Hortons announced nationally that effective Tuesday, March 17, all Tim Hortons restaurants would close all dining room seating in most locations until further notice, instead, focusing on take-out, drive-thru and delivery service (where available).

“This is being done to contribute to social distancing that has been called for by public health officials,” a notice from Tim Hortons corporate offices reads. “These measures will help us make a difference for the health and safety of the people we love, and the communities we live in and care deeply about, during this public health crisis.”

Higher Grounds has also made the move to take out only. In a Facebook post Tuesday, they wrote, “In this ever-changing environment, Higher Grounds has made the decision to close our seating area and are currently offering coffee and food items by take-out only.”

They are asking customers to order in advance for pick up by calling 780-266-5282.

MIDSTREAM CLOSED

Effective March 16, the Midstream Thrift Store will be closed until further notice. During that time, they will also not be accepting any donations.

CHAMBER ASSESSING IMPACT ON BUSINESSES

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce sent out a survey to its members Monday morning to assess the impacts of COVID-19 on the local business community.

The two-question survey asked business owners:

1/ How has the COVID 19 pandemic impacted your Business?

2/ What measures are you taking to limit the impact?

Please consult local businesses directly for their specific changes.