Mass suspended at St. Jean Baptiste Church and throughout the Diocese of St. Paul

by Stephen Dafoe

Bishop Paul Terrio Bishop of the Diocese of St. Paul announced Monday that all weekday and weekend Masses in the Diocese of St. Paul are cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns and the province’s decision Sunday to remove the exclusion of churches from the 250-gathering cap.

“To ask parishes to limit the number of parishioners coming for Mass to 250 or even 50 would not be practical,” Terrio wrote in a letter to the faithful. “In addition, weekday Masses, Lentin missions, and Penitential celebrations will often draw more than fifty, many of whom are seniors.”

Terrio, in addition to cancelling weekday and weekend Masses, has encouraged Catholics to participate in the Eucharist remotely by turning into the Mass on TV, and are considering livestreaming Sunday Mass.

Baptisms, First Eucharist, First Reconcilliation, and Confirmations are cancelled until the Chief Medical Officer confirms the pandemic is ended.

For more information, visit the Diocese of St. Paul at http://www.dioceseofstpaul.ca.

The Father’s House has moved their services online on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at http://tfhchurch.ca.