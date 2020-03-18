Edson RCMP make arrest in Food Bank theft

by Morinville News Staff

On March 14, 2020, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Edson RCMP received a report of a break and enter into the Edson Food Bank Society that had occurred sometime overnight.

A number of grocery items and 400 lbs of hamburger, valuing more than $3,100, was stolen. The business was damaged in the break-in, with damages exceeding $700. A number of the stolen items were located discarded within a block of the food bank.

With the help of the Edson Forensic Identification Services and the surveillance cameras of neighbouring businesses, the Edson RCMP was able to arrest and charge Matthew Guthrie (19) of Edson with the following:

· Break and enter to a business

· Theft under $5,000

· Mischief under $5,000

· Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Following a judicial hearing, Guthrie was released on no cash bail to attend Edson Provincial Court on April 7, 2020.

The Edson RCMP is still actively looking for more suspects in this break and enter. Anyone with information regarding the break and enter is asked to contact the Edson RCMP at 780-723-8822 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.