Letter: March is Fraud Prevention Month

St. Albert RCMP want to raise attention to Fraud Prevention Month, whether the scam occurs via the internet, phone, mail or door-to-door, society needs to informed and vigilant. In 2019, there were over 46,000 frauds reported and $98 million lost to fraud in Canada.

In a world where so much communication and interaction is done online via email, text, social media, and public websites, educating yourself and loved ones can prevent future frauds from happening. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Do not send money to anyone, on a dating sight or otherwise, do not be afraid to say no and never give out your personal/banking/credit card information. Do not provide any information to anyone who reaches out to you in an email, text or on the phone. As a reminder, only purchase items from reputable organizations, whether it is online or over the phone and always verify that the organization you are dealing with is legitimate before you take any other action. If you believe your personal or financial information has been compromised, you should contact your bank and credit card company immediately.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, scams are starting to circulate and the public needs to be aware. There are fraudsters posing as investors trying to get people to put their money in their secure bank accounts, as health officials asking for money to receive COVID-19 test results and people selling fraudulent COVID-19 test kits or miracle cures.

Other popular scams to be aware of are:

Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) phone scams

Online Bad Romance scams

Grandparent scams via phone or email

Donation/Charity scams

Foreign Lottery or Inheritance/Money Offer scams

Online Phishing scams

For more information on the Top 10 frauds affecting Canadians visit the Candian Anti-Fraud Centre at www.antifraudcenter.ca

If you have been the victim of fraud, report it to your local police service and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online at: www.antifraudcenter.ca or by calling 1-888-495-8501. If anyone has information regarding any crime, they are asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play.