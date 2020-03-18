Morinville clubs and organizations affected by COVID-19

compiled by Lucie Roy

The latest on COVID-19 has had an effect on the many clubs and organizations in town.

Rendez-Vous Centre

On Tuesday, Gary Pool, on behalf of the Board of Directors said the Rendez-Vous Centre will be closed to normal activities until the state of emergency is lifted.

Legion

On Tuesday, John Mahon President Royal Canadian Legion Alberta-NWT sent out a post to all Legions.

In his comments, Mahon, wrote, “Based on the revised new public health measures introduced, I am issuing the following executive decision”, which included the indefinent postponement of the District Rallies and Branches are encouraged to cease all operations until further notice.”

Numerous Legions in the District have already closed “in the interest of those who mean so much to us. This is in the primary interest of all and doing our part in keeping everyone safe and healthy.”

Lions

Lions International President Dr. Jung-Yui Choi sent a message to all Lions globally. In his message he wrote, “The COVID-19 is changing the way we travel, congregate and serve in our communities around the world. We care about every member, and the people we serve, which is why we all need to put health and safety first in this challenging time for the world.” He went on to say, “Now more than ever, it is important we stand together as local communities, as a global community, and as Lions.”

The Lions Club of Morinville has made the decision that they will not be doing the meat draws until the state of emergency has lifted.

The Volunteer Appreciation & Award Dinner scheduled for 5 April at the Rendez-Vous Centre has been postponed until further notice.

Rotary

The President of Rotary International, Mark Daniel Maloney, wrote,” In the near term, we recommend that Rotary districts and clubs cancel or postpone meetings or events following the advice of national and local health officials.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Enlarge



The Rotary Club of Morinville has stopped all weekly meetings until further notice.

Midstream Thrift Store

The Thrift Store is closed till further notice and they will not be accepting donations.

Knights of Columbus

The Knights of Columbus has cancelled their breakfast at the Rendez-Vous that was scheduled for March 29.

MUSEUM

The Morinville Museum announced Wednesday that it was also closing. “To help prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Musée Morinville Museum will be closed to the public from March 18 to April 6. The health and safety of our staff and patrons is our primary concern,” the email from the museum reads.