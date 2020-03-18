Public Notice: Sturgeon County public buildings closure notice

As Sturgeon County continues to navigate the dynamic and changing landscape related to the global COVID19 pandemic, we remain committed to the delivery of essential services while ensuring the health and safety of our residents and staff. In an effort to do this, the following changes are in effect immediately:

The following County buildings will be closed to the public until further notice. For those who require emergency service or time-sensitive business, please call 780-939-4321 or Toll-Free 1-866-939-9303 to book an appointment.

Sturgeon County Centre

Agriculture Services Trailer

Community Services Office & Sturgeon West

Fleet & Building Services

Protective Services Headquarters

Sturgeon South

All Sturgeon County Fire Stations will be closed to the public; however, fire response levels will remain the same.

All scheduled Council and Committee of the Whole meetings are cancelled until the end of March, at which time we will make a decision on whether public meetings can resume or if cancellations will be extended.

Family & Community Support Services is available to residents who require assistance.

Call 780 939-8332 or 780-722-1479 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for information and available supports.

Development Support Services will still receive applications (development permits; all safety code permits; subdivisions; amendments, compliance certificate requests, etc.) via Email, Fax, mail or the Sturgeon County Centre drop-box. For any other inquiries contact us via email or phone.

E: pandd@sturgeoncounty.ca | P: 780 939-8275 | F: 780 939-2076

We will be posting local community changes and updates as necessary under our dedicated COVID19 webpage on our website, as well as all our social media pages (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram)

During this unprecedented and difficult time, the health and safety of our residents and staff remain a priority. County staff have been asked to work from home where possible and to avoid in-person meetings. All business-related travel including offsite meetings, courses and conferences have been cancelled in accordance to the guidelines to AHS guidelines. We strongly encourage our residents to follow suit where appropriate.

If you have health-related questions or concerns about COVID19, call Health Link 811 or your healthcare provider. All Albertans are encouraged to rely on Alberta Health Services for the latest information, guidance and resources.