RCMP modifies service delivery at front counters

Effective immediately, Alberta RCMP detachments will be modifying service delivery at front counters and restricting access to public spaces within RCMP facilities.

“A number of changes have been put in place to protect the health of our employees and the public. These decisions were made to ensure that there were no impacts to essential services, keeping our communities safe,” said Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP. “As Alberta’s provincial police service, we have sound business continuity plans in place to ensure Albertans can continue to count on us every day, including during times of public health emergencies.”

Signage will be displayed at all exterior public entrances reflecting the following:

· In order to prioritize essential policing services and to reduce unnecessary contact with personnel, detachments will suspend all non-critical front counter services. Fingerprinting for Criminal Record Checks will only be done in exceptional circumstances. Non-urgent fingerprinting and Criminal Record Checks will resume at a later date.

· Before proceeding to a detachment, please consult our provincial directory and phone the listed telephone number (http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/detach/en/find/AB#wb-cont). If assistance can be provided to you over the phone, an employee or officer will do so. If your request requires personal contact with an officer, that decision will be made over the phone.

· The decision to limit public contact in non-urgent situations was made to ensure the health of the public and our employees so that we are able sustain essential services across Alberta.

· Please dial 911 only in an emergency.

· Our Operational Communication Centres are open and fully functional for all emergency calls.