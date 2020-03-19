Alberta has first COVID-19 death, cases now up to 146 provincially

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta is reporting its first death in the COVID-19 Pandemic, a man in his 60s from the Edmonton Zone with underlying medical conditions who appears to have acquired the illness in the community as opposed to the illness being travel related.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw made the announcement during her daily update on Alberta’s current number of cases. Hinshaw announced that Alberta now has 146 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 27 from yesterday. The majority of the province’s cases,69%, are in the Calgary Zone.

There are no additional cases in the Sturgeon County area from the two reported by Morinville News earlier today.

“The total number of hospitalizations is up to us,” Hinshaw said, encouraging Albertan’s to follow guidelines on social distancing.

Hinshaw said they are working with Justice and the Solicitor General to advise the public on what to do with those not following the recommendations on self-isolating. “I encourage reminding individuals to do the right thing,” Hinshaw said.

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Editor’s Note: As of the publication of this article, the government site is down.