New app helps Albertans access health care

TELUS Health has released an app that will allow Albertans to meet with Alberta-licensed physicians through their smartphones.

Babylon by TELUS Health provides Albertans with a way to access health-care information and support in response to COVID-19 – from anywhere in the province. Albertans can use the service to check symptoms, book appointments, see a doctor, and get prescriptions and referrals for diagnostic imaging and specialists – all covered by Alberta Health Care.

“Alberta is pleased to partner with TELUS to deliver physician services in a new way,” said Minister of Health Tyler Shandro. “This app is now available and ready for use in Alberta thanks to an alternative relationship plan, and it comes at a time when our health system is actively asking people to self-isolate as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Using this app is an alternative to visiting physicians face-to-face when you’re not sure if your symptoms are related to the novel coronavirus or at any other time.”

Albertans access the service through an alternative relationship plan (ARP) between the Alberta government and TELUS. There are currently 61 ARPs in Alberta involving 2,500 doctors.

All physicians providing advice via telephone, email and videoconferencing, including virtual care, can bill for services using the health service code (HSC) 03.01AD.

This includes care related to COVID-19 as well as care not related to the virus. The code will remain active as long as the chief medical officer of health determines it should remain active. For more information, physicians can read the updated bulletin on providing telephone advice (Med 221), or email health-pcsp.admin@gov.ab.ca.

You can find more information about Babylon by TELUS Health and download the app at https://www.telus.com/en/bc/health/personal/babylon