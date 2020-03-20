A little local musical diversion [videos]

Earlier this week, we invited Morinville and area residents to share their talents with the community by recording a video and sending it to us via our Facebook page or direct to our servers by emailing to Talent.71kc48hyt6sgx25s@u.box.com.

We will share those performances individually on our Facebook page at https://Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews and also on our news site here in multiple performances.

We wanted to share with you this performance by nine-year-old Brooklyn Pelletier. Thanks for sharing your song to brighten our day here in Morinville and area.

Thanks to David LeBel and family for this entertaining diversion.

Above: The Morinville Community Library did their story time by livestream this week. Here is the video.

We ran across this excellent video in our travels this week and shared it with our readers. We wanted to share it with you Skye’s dance again as well here.

Morinville resident and Standup Comedian Don Burnstick also did a live performance the other night, which was viewed by nearly 8,000 people.