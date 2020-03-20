Alberta now has 195 cases of COVID-19, 5 in Sturgeon County West

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta saw confirmed cases of COVID-19 rise by 49 in the last 24 hours to 195 in the province, the majority of those (64.6%) in the Calgary Zone.

Ten individuals are hospitalized with five of those in Intensive Care Units (ICU)

To date, there has only been one death related to the illness, a man in his 60s from the Edmonton Zone with underlying medical conditions. The Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw believes the man acquired the illness in the community as opposed to the sickness being travel related.

Alberta Health’s geographical data now shows there are five cases of COVID-19 in Sturgeon County West, which includes Bon Accord and Morinville as well as surrounding rural areas.

Hinshaw said some good news is that the province is now seeing some people recovered.

NEW MEASURES ON SENIORS HOMES

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



Visitors to any continuing care or long-term care facility in Alberta are limited to a single individual designated by the resident or guardian. Each essential visitor must be verified and undergo a health screening prior to entering the facility. This may include a temperature check or a questionnaire. Facilities must have security staff or a greeter to conduct this screening and verify the visitor is designated. Exceptions to these essential visitor rules will be made for family members to visit a person who is dying, so long as only one visitor enters the facility at a time.

Hinshaw recommends making phone calls to seniors and is aware that the measures create hardships for families.

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.