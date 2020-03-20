MorinvilleNews.com Community Champions Sponsor

Letter: Appreciative of keeping us informed

Mar 20, 2020 admin COVID-19, Editorial & Opinion, Letters 2

I want to personally thank you and your dedicated staff for doing an exemplary job of keeping us well informed.

There is so much false information on social media, it is good to know we can rely on you and your staff to tell use the real facts.

Thank you again. Stay safe.

Barb Haberer

  1. This community is lucky to have Morinville news, we get updates on facts in real time on what’s happening as well as giving us the community spirit side I thank you for being there for this community.

