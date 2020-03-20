Letter: Appreciative of keeping us informed

I want to personally thank you and your dedicated staff for doing an exemplary job of keeping us well informed.
There is so much false information on social media, it is good to know we can rely on you and your staff to tell use the real facts.
Thank you again. Stay safe.
Barb Haberer
This community is lucky to have Morinville news, we get updates on facts in real time on what’s happening as well as giving us the community spirit side I thank you for being there for this community.
We are all very fortunate to have the Morinville News. Thank you, especially now, for everything you do for our community