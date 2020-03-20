MorinvilleNews.com Arts & Culture Sponsor

RCMP cautioning motorists to follow the rules

Mar 20, 2020 admin Crime & Police 0

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

During these challenging times St. Albert RCMP are reminding the public that the police still have a job to do, including traffic enforcement.

Whether it is Automated Traffic Enforcement or Police Officer Enforcement, St. Albert RCMP want the community to be safe and that includes when they are operating a motor vehicle. Speed & Distracted Driving are direct links to motor vehicle collisions.

Alberta Health Services is being inundated with the COVID-19 pandemic and citizens surely do not want to burden the health care system unnecessarily with injuries sustained from avoidable collisions.

Drivers need to be mindful and plan ahead. They need to follow the rules of the road, obey the posted speed limits, put down their electronic devices and drive with care. Everyone has a part in keeping our roads safe.

If anyone has information regarding any crime, they are asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play

