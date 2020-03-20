RCMP cautioning motorists to follow the rules

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

During these challenging times St. Albert RCMP are reminding the public that the police still have a job to do, including traffic enforcement.

Whether it is Automated Traffic Enforcement or Police Officer Enforcement, St. Albert RCMP want the community to be safe and that includes when they are operating a motor vehicle. Speed & Distracted Driving are direct links to motor vehicle collisions.

Alberta Health Services is being inundated with the COVID-19 pandemic and citizens surely do not want to burden the health care system unnecessarily with injuries sustained from avoidable collisions.

Drivers need to be mindful and plan ahead. They need to follow the rules of the road, obey the posted speed limits, put down their electronic devices and drive with care. Everyone has a part in keeping our roads safe.

