RCMP offer safe practices for business and community during COVID-19

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

St. Albert RCMP members are increasing their pro-active patrols throughout business areas and in city neighbourhoods, while business owners and the community follow Alberta Health Services direction to work remotely at home, self isolate and/or social distancing.

While businesses are closed, owners should practice the following:

• Keep storefront & sales area lights on

• Keep exterior lights on

• Turn off equipment (computers/photocopiers/kitchen appliances etc.)

• Store flammables and combustibles in secure location

• Keep cash register open & empty

• Do not leave any cash on premises

• Secure other valuables, if unable to take them out of the business

• Secure all equipment and stock

• Secure and lock all doors and windows

• Turn on security system & security surveillance equipment

• Homeowners are encouraged to follow the #9PMRoutine to secure their residence, property and vehicle(s).

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



If anyone has information regarding any crime, they are asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play