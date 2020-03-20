MorinvilleNews.com Community Champions Sponsor

RCMP offer safe practices for business and community during COVID-19

Mar 20, 2020 admin COVID-19, Crime & Police 0

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

St. Albert RCMP members are increasing their pro-active patrols throughout business areas and in city neighbourhoods, while business owners and the community follow Alberta Health Services direction to work remotely at home, self isolate and/or social distancing.

While businesses are closed, owners should practice the following:

• Keep storefront & sales area lights on
• Keep exterior lights on
• Turn off equipment (computers/photocopiers/kitchen appliances etc.)
• Store flammables and combustibles in secure location
• Keep cash register open & empty
• Do not leave any cash on premises
• Secure other valuables, if unable to take them out of the business
• Secure all equipment and stock
• Secure and lock all doors and windows
• Turn on security system & security surveillance equipment
• Homeowners are encouraged to follow the #9PMRoutine to secure their residence, property and vehicle(s).

If anyone has information regarding any crime, they are asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play

