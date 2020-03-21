MorinvilleNews.com Community Champions Sponsor

Province using familiar faces to encourage Albertans to ‘help prevent the spread’

Mar 21, 2020 admin COVID-19, Province 0

by Morinville News Staff

Familiar faces from the worlds of sports, music, media, and government in Alberta have come together in a new video [above] encouraging Albertans to ‘help prevent the spread.’

The video is now airing on YourAlberta channels and features public health messages for all Albertans to remember during the COVID-19 pandemic, interspersed with self-recorded clips from celebrities from a range of sectors.

“I want to thank all the prominent Albertans who lent their voice to this crucial message,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “In the face of this global pandemic, Alberta’s leaders are coming together to raise awareness about how Albertans can help prevent the spread.”

The video features Wayne Gretzky, hockey star, Paul Brandt, musician, Erica Wiebe, Olympic athlete, Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oiler, Preston Manning, founder of the Reform Party of Canada, Don Iveson, mayor of Edmonton, Curtis and Brad Rempel, High Valley, Rona Ambrose, former federal MP and cabinet minister, Brett Kissel, musician, Naheed Nenshi, mayor of Calgary, Ryan Jespersen, radio broadcaster, Paula Simons, senator, Jarome Iginla, hockey star, Danielle Smith, radio broadcaster, Kyle Melting Tallow, Blood Tribe chief of police, Mark Giordano, Calgary Flame, William Morin, Enoch First Nation chief, Brett Wilson, entrepreneur, Mike Green, Edmonton Oiler, Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health

Numerous other celebrities provided clips that could not be included due to limited space in the video. The government says those clips will be considered for future videos.

