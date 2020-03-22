Alberta now has 259 cases of COVID-19, four in Sturgeon County West

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta saw confirmed cases of COVID-19 rise by 33 in the last 24 hours to 259 in the province, the majority of those (63.3%) still being in the Calgary Zone.

After a day that saw a significant decrease in the number of new cases from the day before, the past 24 hours saw the number rise once again but only slightly from the 31 new cases reported the day before.

There are currently 18 hospitalized with COVID-19, seven of those in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

There has been no increase in the number of recovered patients since Friday’s report of three. The province says a longer-term process for determining timely reporting of recovered cases is underway.

As reported Saturday, one of the province’s current cases is in a nursing home; however, Alberta Health is not identifying which home that is.

To date, there has only been one death related to the illness, a man in his 60s from the Edmonton Zone with underlying medical conditions.

LOCAL CASES

Alberta Health’s geographical data shows there are now four cases of COVID-19 in Sturgeon County West, which includes Bon Accord and Morinville, as well as surrounding rural areas.

That number is the same as the previous day’s total, which was one less than Friday. Morinville News cannot confirm if one of the previous five has recovered or if the March 20 data was incorrect in listing five cases in this area.

The Alberta Emergency Management Agency Unsolicited Offers Program has been set up in response to growing offers of generosity from individuals and organizations to help with the challenges many Albertans are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those wanting to help can go to alberta.ca/COVID19offersprogram for more information.

Additionally, starting March 23, the Alberta Connects Contact Centre will be available seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Albertans can call toll-free from anywhere in the province by dialling 310-4455 for general information about the Government of Alberta and its response to COVID-19, or for help contacting individual program areas.

Please note, the line cannot provide medical advice. Anyone who has health concerns or is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should complete an online COVID-19 self-assessment.

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.