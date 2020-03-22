Government requests recall of the House of Commons to help workers and businesses

by Morinville News Staff

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, announced Sunday that the Government House Leader has asked the Speaker of the House of Commons to recall the House of Commons to introduce urgent economic measures, as part of Canada’s $82 billion response to support workers and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House is expected to meet on Tuesday, March 24, at 12 p.m. for the quick passage of legislation important to ensuring Canadians have the financial support needed during this crisis.

“We have to take immediate action to address the global COVID-19 pandemic, and Canadians are counting on all parliamentarians to work together to help them during this difficult time,” Trudeau said in a media release Sunday. “Canadians are worried about their health and their jobs, and we need everyone to come together and do their part. I know this is a challenging time, but we will get through this crisis.”

Members of Parliament from all parties have been clear in their desire to help Canadians, workers, and businesses experiencing financial hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, Andrew Scheer, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and of the Official Opposition, said Conservatives will always support measures to put more money in Canadians’ pockets during this unprecedented time.

“We are ready to return to Ottawa next week to pass the government’s emergency legislation,” Scheer said, adding small businesses across the country are being particularly hard hit by this crisis and need urgent support. “Employers are being forced to lay off workers and have no idea how or if they will survive. Unfortunately, the federal government’s response to date has fallen far short of meeting their needs.”

Scheer called on the government to significantly increasing the wage subsidy to protect workers,

refunding all GST remittances to the small businesses that collected them in at least the last six months, and backstop banks that extend low-interest loans to small businesses.

“To be clear, Conservatives will support the government’s emergency legislation next week,” Scheer said. “We will also continue to put forward constructive solutions to keep Canadians healthy and safe and to support them during this difficult time. Now more than ever, the government must provide answers and clear timelines so that Canadians know when they can expect to start receiving support.”