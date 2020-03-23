Search Warrant Results in Drug and Firearm Seizure, Three Adults Charged

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On March 18, 2020 the St. Albert RCMP Drug Unit, with assistance from St. Albert Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), St. Albert General investigation Unit (GIS) and St. Albert Traffic Services executed a Controlled Drug and Substances Act (CDSA) Search Warrant on an Edmonton property. The Search Warrant was executed in relation to an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine in St. Albert and the surrounding area, which resulted in the following items being seized:

· Approximately 45 grams of methamphetamine

· 75 capsules of gabapentin

· Packaging material and several scales

· A 30-30 caliber lever-action rifle and ammunition

· 12 gauge shotgun ammunition

· Numerous weapons including but not limited to butterfly knives, brass knuckles and throwing stars.

Additionally, a 2012 Ford F150 was seized as offence-related property.

Robert MENDOZA (44) of Edmonton was charged with the following:

· Trafficking Methamphetamine (x3)

· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (x2)

· Possession of Proceeds of Crime (x3)

· Possession of a Firearm Without a Licence

· Possession of Prohibited Weapon (x4)

· Unsafe Storage of a Firearm/Ammunition (x2)

Alysha HOLLAR (29) of Edmonton was charged with the following:

· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (x2)

· Possession of a Firearm Without a Licence

· Possession of Prohibited Weapon (x4)

· Unsafe Storage of a Firearm/Ammunition (x2)

Colin RADKE (41) of Edmonton was charged with the following:

·Trafficking Methamphetamine (x2)

MENDOZA and HOLLAR are scheduled to attend St. Albert Provincial Court on July 20, 2020, while RADKE is scheduled to attend St. Albert Provincial Court on July 13, 2020.

If anyone has information regarding any crime, they are asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play. The St. Albert RCMP also has a Drug Tip Line, 780-460-3784, where members of the community can call anonymously to report information related to suspected drug trafficking.