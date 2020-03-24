Associate Minister Dale Nally receives expanded role

Above: Morinville-St. Albert MLA and Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity Dale Nally. – Morinville News File Photo

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Nally is now Alberta’s Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity, the province announced Tuesday.

Nally is now responsible for overseeing Alberta’s electricity sector – in addition to natural gas and petrochemicals.

“Associate Minister Nally has done an exemplary job of working with Alberta’s natural gas producers to not only sustain but improve the health of this vital sector of our economy,” Premier Jason Kenney said in a release Tuesday morning. “I have no doubt that he will continue this great work as he takes on the electricity portfolio. This change will allow our brilliant Energy Minister Sonya Savage to focus on the unprecedented challenges faced by our province’s largest industry.”

As Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity, Nally will continue to operate within the Ministry of Energy with the role of supporting Albertans and protecting jobs through the long-term stability of Alberta’s natural gas and electricity systems.

Nally said the Government of Alberta remains committed to doing everything in its power to protect the health and financial well-being of Albertans.

“The natural gas and electricity systems are key to enabling our province’s health-care response to COVID-19, and I look forward to working with industry partners to ensure Albertans can continue to receive safe, reliable and affordable electricity,” he said.