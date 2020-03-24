MorinvilleNews.com Food & Health Article Sponsor

Associate Minister Dale Nally receives expanded role

Mar 24, 2020 admin Morinville, Province, Sturgeon County 0

Above: Morinville-St. Albert MLA and Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity Dale Nally. – Morinville News File Photo

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Nally is now Alberta’s Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity, the province announced Tuesday.

Nally is now responsible for overseeing Alberta’s electricity sector – in addition to natural gas and petrochemicals.

“Associate Minister Nally has done an exemplary job of working with Alberta’s natural gas producers to not only sustain but improve the health of this vital sector of our economy,” Premier Jason Kenney said in a release Tuesday morning. “I have no doubt that he will continue this great work as he takes on the electricity portfolio. This change will allow our brilliant Energy Minister Sonya Savage to focus on the unprecedented challenges faced by our province’s largest industry.”

As Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity, Nally will continue to operate within the Ministry of Energy with the role of supporting Albertans and protecting jobs through the long-term stability of Alberta’s natural gas and electricity systems.

ADVERTISEMENT - Click To Visit Website

Nally said the Government of Alberta remains committed to doing everything in its power to protect the health and financial well-being of Albertans.

“The natural gas and electricity systems are key to enabling our province’s health-care response to COVID-19, and I look forward to working with industry partners to ensure Albertans can continue to receive safe, reliable and affordable electricity,” he said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9555 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Business

Government says new bill would improve the wellbeing of Albertans

Nov 28, 2017 admin Business, Local News, Morinville 0

The government says An Act to Protect the Health and Well-being of Working Albertans would improve workplace health and safety and provide fair compensation and meaningful support to injured workers and their families. The changes would also ensure Alberta workers have the same rights and protections as other Canadians. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply