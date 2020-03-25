Letter: Lots of good things happening in Morinville

Some folks asked our local news editor to cover “other stuff”, however, “other stuff” just doesn’t get much priority these days while we are adjusting to the “new normal”, or the “temporarily abnormal”.

It’s important that he continue to do so. Vitaly important. So here is my amateur hand at talking about some of the “other stuff” going on that might brighten your day just a little. Some of it you might know about, some of it you might not, but that’s the nice thing about “not” being in the news business; I only have to do what I can.

Morinville resident and comedian Don Burnstick has been very active on social media, offering to bring laughter into your home virtually from his. He has done two Facebook live streams so far that are free to view and often posts light-hearted and supportive comments on his Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/don.burnstick.

Laugher is Healing – episode 1 can be found at

https://www.facebook.com/don.burnstick/videos/vb.551000524/10163391784380525/

Laughter is Healing – episode 2 can be found at https://www.facebook.com/don.burnstick/videos/vb.551000524/10163433965890525/

Paul Smith, owner of Smith Music has been very busy setting up means to provide live streamed beginner guitar lessons for the community to access and help keep young idle minds busy as the outside world carries on around them. The first live stream is scheduled for Monday, March 30th from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m and further information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/213176426412429/.

While Higher Grounds Espresso Bar did have to adjust their operation in response to Coronavirus and COVID-19, the non-profit continues to do all in its power to serve the community. The popular local coffee shop is open for free delivery between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday to Friday, and updates to their operational status can be found on their Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/HGEspresso/

Sobeys initiated a Seniors Shopping Hour, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. so that our seniors could have some peaceful time to get what they need at their own pace without the rest of us running roughshod over them in the bathroom supplies aisle. Regular crazed ravaging can commence at 8 a.m.. https://www.facebook.com/SobeysMorinville/photos/a.889574977782984/3646929465380841/

Now that is just a small sample of the things going on in our community to help folks days be a little brighter, a little easier, a little bit less chaotic, and if you hadn’t noticed, it all came off Facebook.

Facebook: It’s not just about griping about your neighbors and political opponents.

And finally, from me: It’s ok to be a little scared, it’s alright to be a little concerned, it is normal to be a little tense in these times. Acknowledge it, accept it, and make an effort to allow our better nature to not be controlled by it. Be kind to each other.

Tune in next time when I talk about how jamming a hairdryer up your nose won’t do a darned thing to help you with your COVID-19 prevention plan.

Now go wash your hands.

Thomas Kirsop