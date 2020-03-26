Conservatives call out feds for sending protective equipment overseas

by Morinville News Staff

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Andrew Scheer is calling out the federal government for its decision to send personal protective equipment overseas last month during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Today’s news is outrageous,” Scheer said in a media release. “Justin Trudeau needs to explain why he sent 50,118 face shields, 1,101 masks, 1,820 goggles, 36,425 medical coveralls, 200,000 nitrile gloves and 3,000 aprons from Canada’s own government reserves overseas in February.”

Scheer said the government was repeatedly warned by medical experts and the World Health Organization to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak, but doctors and nurses across the country are now facing urgent shortages of critical supplies.

“The Canadian Medical Association has reported that its members are even having to consider using expired items,” Scheer said. “No front-line healthcare worker should be put at risk because of a lack of personal protective equipment.”

Scheer went on to say Trudeau must immediately explain to Canadians what impact the decision has on Canada’s reserve of critical personal protective equipment, and how the government is going to address the shortage of personal protective equipment immediately to ensure front-line healthcare workers have what they need to fight COVID-19. Scheer is also calling on Trudeau to tell Canadians when hospitals and front-line healthcare workers can expect critical supplies?

“Since the beginning of this crisis, Conservatives have been focused on Canadians and getting them the support they desperately need,” Scheer said. “We are working hard to hold the government to account and will continue to ask tough questions about the government’s response to COVID-19. Protecting the health and safety of Canadians will remain our top priority.”