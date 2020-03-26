Letter: Library looking for help to help local senior

I have been looking for an electric typewriter for an elderly lady who would really like to write letters but cannot due to Parkinson’s tremors. The last time she worked in an office she used the “Selectric” and being elderly, she is not in a position to learn word processing and printer basics.

I have volunteered to help track down options for her and your name came to mind given your profession. Do you or anyone you know have a working typewriter you would be willing to lend, rent, sell or even give away?

Any help or leads would be much appreciated.

Thanks,

Beth

Library Assistant

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



Editor’s note: We are publishing this request in the hopes one of our readers can assist. If you can, please contact Beth at the library at 780-939-3292 or by email at librarian@morinvillelibrary.ca.