MorinvilleNews.com Arts & Culture Sponsor

Letter: Library looking for help to help local senior

Mar 26, 2020 admin Editorial & Opinion, Letters 0

I have been looking for an electric typewriter for an elderly lady who would really like to write letters but cannot due to Parkinson’s tremors. The last time she worked in an office she used the “Selectric” and being elderly, she is not in a position to learn word processing and printer basics.

I have volunteered to help track down options for her and your name came to mind given your profession. Do you or anyone you know have a working typewriter you would be willing to lend, rent, sell or even give away?

Any help or leads would be much appreciated.

Thanks,

Beth
Library Assistant

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To Visit Website

Editor’s note: We are publishing this request in the hopes one of our readers can assist. If you can, please contact Beth at the library at 780-939-3292 or by email at librarian@morinvillelibrary.ca.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9569 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply