Confirmed cases in Alberta rise to 542, 33 recovered

by Morinville News Staff

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta rose by 56 in the past 24 hours to a total of 542 since the outbreak began in the province. Thirty-three Albertans are reported to have recovered from the illness, an increase of six from yesterday. The overall provincial total of 542 includes those who have since recovered.

To date, 38,215 Albertans have been tested for COVID-19.

In her daily update Friday, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said she believes 42 of the province’s cases may be community transmitted. That is an increase of eight from yesterday. The majority of total COVID-19 cases (62%) are in the Calgary Zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



Currently, there are 23 Albertans hospitalized with the illness and 10 of those are in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

There have been no additional deaths reported. A second death related to the illness, a woman in her 80s living in the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre in Calgary, was reported Tuesday. The woman developed symptoms on Mar. 22 and died on Mar. 23. The first death was a man in his 60s in the Edmonton Zone who had preexisting conditions.

Local Numbers

Alberta Health’s geographical data for March 27 shows there are currently five cases of COVID-19 in Sturgeon County West, which includes Bon Accord and Morinville, as well as surrounding rural areas. That number is an increase of one from the four reported Wednesday. There are no cases of COVID-19 reported in Sturgeon County East.

ADVERTISEMENT - Click To Visit Website

Smaller Gatherings

New measures have reduced immediately the maximum number at a gathering to 15 from the previous 50.

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.