St. Albert RCMP want to keep community informed

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

St. Albert RCMP are working hard at keeping the community informed while navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic. St. Albert detachment has seen a decrease in calls for service over the past week but anticipate as tensions begin to rise around safeguarding property, mental wellness due to self-isolating / distancing and the economic downturn, this could change and contribute to the rise of different crime trends.

One emerging trend that the Capital Region has seen this past week is Porch Pirates or criminals who target residential areas, stealing packages left outside a person’s front door (similar trend was seen during the Holiday Season). Due to the increase of deliveries during COVID-19 isolation, this crime could increase. To date, the St. Albert RCMP has not received any reports of this nature but wants to inform the public to be aware of such and try to verify delivery dates & times to prevent such thefts from occurring.

With the recent changes the Provincial Government & Alberta Health Services implemented, the role of the St. Albert RCMP is to support the municipality and province, educating citizens between recommendations vs. orders. Any complaints received at this time regarding individuals not following Public Health Emergency Orders/Legislation are being referred to the website: https://ephisahs.microsoftcrmportals.com/create-case/

St. Albert RCMP will continue to work collaboratively with the Community Police Officers when necessary. Detachment Commander Insp. Pam Robinson states, “A Connected Community is a Safe Community” adding, “the St. Albert RCMP is asking the community to safeguard their property, report any suspicious behaviours/people and to look out for one another, emotionally and physically. Our goal is to work through the pandemic together and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Citizens are reminded to follow the #9PMRoutine to secure their homes & property:

• Remove valuables and garage door openers from vehicles

• Lock vehicle doors and utilize a steering wheel lock

• close overhead garage door

• Lock door between garage and house

• Close and lock all external doors

• Ensure all windows are shut and locked

• turn on an exterior light

If anyone has information regarding any crime, they are asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play. The St. Albert RCMP also has a Drug Tip Line, 780-460-3784, where members of the community can call anonymously to report information related to suspected drug trafficking.