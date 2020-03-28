Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta rise to 621 with 53 recovered

by Morinville News Staff

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta rose by 72 in the past 24 hours to a total of 621 since the outbreak began in the province. Thirty-three Albertans are reported to have recovered from the illness, an increase of six from yesterday. The overall provincial total of 621 includes those who have since recovered.

To date, 42,527 Albertans have been tested for COVID-19.

The province believes 54 of the province’s cases may be community transmitted. That is an increase of eight from yesterday. The majority of total COVID-19 cases (60.8%) are in the Calgary Zone.

Currently, there are 38 Albertans hospitalized with the illness and 12 of those are in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

There have been no additional deaths reported. A second death related to the illness, a woman in her 80s living in the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre in Calgary, was reported Tuesday. The woman developed symptoms on Mar. 22 and died on Mar. 23. The first death was a man in his 60s in the Edmonton Zone who had preexisting conditions.

To date, 20 cases have been identified in staff and residents of continuing care facilities, including 15 in McKenzie Towne Long Term Care, one case in Rosedale on the Park and four at Shepherd’s Care Kensington Village (unchanged from yesterday).

Local Numbers

Alberta Health’s geographical data for March 27 shows there are currently five cases of COVID-19 in Sturgeon County West, which includes Bon Accord and Morinville, as well as surrounding rural areas. That number is an increase of one from the four reported Wednesday. There are no cases of COVID-19 reported in Sturgeon County East.

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.