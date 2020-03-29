Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta rise to 661 with 73 recovered

by Morinville News Staff

Sunday’s update from the province shows there are now 661 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta. The province saw another 40 cases in the past 24 hours. Seventy-three Albertans have recovered from the illness, an increase of 20 since Saturday, and the provincial total of 661 includes the 73 recoveries recovered.

To date, Alberta has tested 44,999 people for COVID-19.

The province believes 60 of the province’s cases may be community transmitted. Sixty-two per cent of the province’s cases are in the Calgary Zone.

Currently, there are 41 Albertans hospitalized with the illness and 14 of those are in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

A third death in the Calgary zone happened in the past 24 hours; however, the government has provided no in-depth details on that death at this time. A second death occurred March 22, a woman in her 80s living in the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre in Calgary. The first death occurred on March 19 and was on a man in his 60s in the Edmonton Zone who had preexisting conditions.

McKenzie Towne Long Term Care has 11 new cases identified, bringing the total to 26 at that facility in Calgary. There are no reported changes for Rosedale on the Park (one case) and Shepherd’s Care Kensington Village (four cases).

Local Numbers

Alberta Health’s geographical data for March 29 shows there were currently five cases of COVID-19 in Sturgeon County West, which includes Bon Accord and Morinville, as well as surrounding rural areas. There were no cases of COVID-19 identified in Sturgeon County East.

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.