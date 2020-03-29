MorinvilleNews.com Online Calendar Sponsor

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta rise to 661 with 73 recovered

Mar 29, 2020 admin COVID-19, Local News, Morinville, Province, Sturgeon County 2

by Morinville News Staff

Sunday’s update from the province shows there are now 661 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta. The province saw another 40 cases in the past 24 hours. Seventy-three Albertans have recovered from the illness, an increase of 20 since Saturday, and the provincial total of 661 includes the 73 recoveries recovered.

To date, Alberta has tested 44,999 people for COVID-19.

The province believes 60 of the province’s cases may be community transmitted. Sixty-two per cent of the province’s cases are in the Calgary Zone.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To Visit Website

Currently, there are 41 Albertans hospitalized with the illness and 14 of those are in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

A third death in the Calgary zone happened in the past 24 hours; however, the government has provided no in-depth details on that death at this time. A second death occurred March 22, a woman in her 80s living in the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre in Calgary. The first death occurred on March 19 and was on a man in his 60s in the Edmonton Zone who had preexisting conditions.

McKenzie Towne Long Term Care has 11 new cases identified, bringing the total to 26 at that facility in Calgary. There are no reported changes for Rosedale on the Park (one case) and Shepherd’s Care Kensington Village (four cases).

Local Numbers

ADVERTISEMENT - Click To Visit Website

Alberta Health’s geographical data for March 29 shows there were currently five cases of COVID-19 in Sturgeon County West, which includes Bon Accord and Morinville, as well as surrounding rural areas. There were no cases of COVID-19 identified in Sturgeon County East.

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9581 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Local News

Museum showcasing a history of phones

Apr 4, 2016 admin Local News, Morinville, People 3

Alberta will launch its fourth area code this weekend. The new province-wide 825 area code will fill the void when the 403, 587, and 780 area codes run out.

The province only had one area code (403) until 1999. On Jan. 1 of that year, the 780 was introduced for Northern Alberta. The 587 area code joined the existing two in September of 2008 for use throughout the province. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Arts & Culture

Historical interpretive display opened in Lamoureux

Sep 23, 2010 admin Arts & Culture, Local News 0

By Stephen Dafoe

Sturgeon County – With the snip of a ribbon last Saturday afternoon 138 years of Alberta history was preserved for future generations to learn from. Local residents gathered together with representatives from Sturgeon County and members of the River Valley Alliance to open a $35,000 interpretive display on the grounds of the 134-year-old Catholic Church in Lamoureux … […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

2 Comments

Leave a Reply