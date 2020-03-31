MorinvilleNews.com Online Calendar Sponsor

Keohane retiring from Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools

Mar 31, 2020 admin Local News, Morinville, Schools and youth 0

Above: Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools Superintendent David Keohane is seen performing at the Community Christmas Celebration in this Morinville News file photo. Keohane has been in Catholic education for 37 years and has spent 11 with Greater St. Albert.

by Morinville News Staff

Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools Superintendent David Keohane announced his retirement at the Board’s March 30 Regular Meeting.

Keohane’s retirement marks 37 years of service to Catholic education. During that time, he has served as a teacher, consultant, vice-principal, principal, deputy superintendent, and Chief Superintendent. Keohane has served 19 years in the capacity of Chief Superintendent in three jurisdictions, 11 of those with Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools.

“I am most appreciative of the confidence that the Board has placed in me in supporting my work for the School Division. I have been honoured on a daily basis to have witnessed the dedicated and talented contributions of our division, principal, teacher, and support staff leaders who make a positive difference in our students’ lives,” Keohane said.

Board Chair Joe Becigneul said Keohane’s leadership has been critical in furthering the vision and goals of the Division.

“His recognition on provincial, national, and international levels has clearly indicated why our division is a ‘lighthouse jurisdiction’ for so many,” Becigneul said.

Keohane’s retirement will start at the end of the current school year, and the Board expects to address succession planning over the next few weeks.

