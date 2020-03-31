Total COVID-19 cases in Alberta now at 754 with 120 recovered, one more death

Above is the Mar. 31 press conference with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw

by Morinville News Staff

COVID-19 cases in Alberta rose 64 in the past 24 hours bringing the provincial total since testing began to 754. This number includes 77 healthcare workers, including staff at continuing care facilities, who have become infected.

The majority of cases in the province (60%) are in the Calgary Zone, and 75 of the province’s cases are believed to be community transmissions.

There are now 120 Albertans recovered, an increase of 26 since Monday. This number was incorrectly reported as 124 during Tuesday’s press conference.

An additional 2625 Albertans were tested over the past day, bringing the total tested to date to 48,692.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported Tuesday that there had been another death at the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre in Calgary since yesterday. Monday’s report saw five additional deaths in the province. Tuesday’s death brings the provincial total to nine deaths in total.

There are currently 26 Albertans in hospital, 11 of those admitted to intensive care units (ICU). There have been, since the outbreak began, 49 hospitalizations, with 17 admissions to ICUs.

Local Numbers

Alberta Health’s geographical data for March 31 shows there are currently six cases of COVID-19 in Sturgeon County West, which includes Bon Accord and Morinville, as well as surrounding rural areas. That is an increase of one case from Monday’s update. There are no cases of COVID-19 identified in Sturgeon County East. Those numbers remain unchanged from the previous day.