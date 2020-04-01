Alberta now has 871 COVID-19 cases with 142 recovered and two more deaths

Above is the April 1 press conference with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw

by Morinville News Staff

COVID-19 cases in Alberta rose 117 in the past 24 hours bringing the provincial total since testing began to 871. There are now 142 Albertans recovered, an increase of 22 since Tuesday.

The majority of cases in the province (60.5%) are in the Calgary Zone, and the province believes 94 of the province’s total cases to be community transmissions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click For Current Flyer



An additional 4449 Albertans were tested over the past day, bringing the total tested to date to 53,141. Premier Jason Kenney said the past 24 hours was the largest single day of testing and cleared a backlog when the province ran low on supplies. The larger number of new cases is attributed to the larger-than-normal day of testing.

There were two more deaths in the past 24 hours, both men in their 80s, one in North Zone and one in the Calgary Zone. Tuesday saw another death at the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre in Calgary. Monday’s report saw five additional deaths in the province. To date, there have been 11 deaths.

There are currently 29 people in the hospital, 13 of those were admitted to intensive care units (ICU). There have been, since the outbreak began, 62 hospitalizations, with 20 admissions to ICUs.

Dr. Hinshaw said there are 41 confirmed cases in continuing care facilities: 35 at McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre in Calgary, one at Care West, one at Father Lacombe in Calgary, and four at Shepherd’s Care Kensington in Edmonton.

Local Numbers

Alberta Health’s geographical data for April 1 shows there are currently six cases of COVID-19 in Sturgeon County West, which includes Bon Accord and Morinville, as well as surrounding rural areas. That is the same number as of Tuesday’s update. There are no cases of COVID-19 identified in Sturgeon County East. Those numbers remain unchanged from the previous day.

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.