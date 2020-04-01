Sturgeon County votes to extend tax deadline, wave utilities penalties

by Morinville News Staff

Sturgeon County Council voted Mar. 31 to waive residential penalties on unpaid municipal water and wastewater accounts from March 31 to June 30. The County is assuring residents that disconnections for the services will not be performed during that time.

Additionally, County Council passed a motion to extend the deadline for 2020 municipal taxpayers for 2020 from the last business day in June to August 31 without penalty. After that date, all regular tax penalties will apply.

“We do encourage taxpayers who are able to continue paying their tax and utility bills on time to do so, but we recognize the financial hardship many residents are currently facing,” said Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw in a media release Wednesday night. “This provides financial flexibility to residential utility account holders financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to prioritize their financial obligations without the fear of penalty or disconnection.”

Sturgeon County has a dedicated webpage of COVID-19-related information at https://www.sturgeoncounty.ca/COVID19.