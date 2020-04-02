NDP says Premier must release Keystone XL details

by Morinville News Staff

The NDP is calling on Premier Jason Kenney and the UCP government to release details about the Keystone XL deal.

The Government of Alberta announced this week a $1.5 billion investment this year and a $6 billion loan guarantee next year on the pipeline anticipated to be operational by 2023. That project is estimated to add $30 billion in revenue and taxes to government coffers..

The NDP Opposition says they will propose an amendment to the motion, asking the government to provide full disclosure of the deal to the public as well as brief all members of the Legislature on the associated costs, benefits, and risks. The NDP proposes a second amendment that would refer the deal to the Public Accounts Committee for further analysis and consultation with the Auditor General to “ensure Albertans are getting good value for money.”

“We support the oil and gas industry, and that’s why we also support the Keystone XL pipeline because we understand its strategic value to Alberta’s oil and gas industry,” said NDP Leader Rachel Notley. “That is why, when we were in Government, we supported it by committing to ship 50,000 barrels per day.”

Notley went on to say the government’s commitment of up to $7.5 billion is unprecedented, and something taxpayers should know the details and risks connected with the project.

The NSP is also calling on more oversight on the project, including ensuring workers have a seat on the company’s board of directors, as well as providing guarantees to maintain payroll and making sure collective agreements remain in place. They als want to ensure construction labour is through unionized building trades.

“We have a duty to ensure Albertans’ money is being spent wisely and in a way that provides the maximum benefit to Albertans, jobs, and our economy,” Notley said.