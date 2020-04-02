Public Notice: Notice of Special Meeting of Council

submitted by Town of Morinville

Notice of Special Meeting of Council

Written Notice of a Special Meeting of Council Called

Under Authority of Section 194(3) of the

Municipal Government Act

Morinville, Alta. – Mayor B. Turner has requested that a Special Meeting of Council be on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm for the purpose of discussing and acting upon the following items of business:

Program Cancellations and Facility Closures Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Delay of Property Taxes and Utility Payments Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Implications and Financial Update

Human Resource Matters (Closed Session)

Please note: No other matters can be discussed [except] for what is listed on this notice.

In accordance with Ministerial Order MSD:022/20, this meeting will be conducted entirely via electronic means using the Microsoft Teams software package.

No physical place for a public gallery will be provided. Interested parties can view the meeting by accessing the live broadcast at https://www.facebook.com/townofmorinville//