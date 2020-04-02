Public Notice: Notice of Special Meeting of Council

submitted by Town of Morinville
Notice of Special Meeting of Council
Written Notice of a Special Meeting of Council Called
Under Authority of Section 194(3) of the
Municipal Government Act
Morinville, Alta. – Mayor B. Turner has requested that a Special Meeting of Council be on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm for the purpose of discussing and acting upon the following items of business:
Program Cancellations and Facility Closures Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Delay of Property Taxes and Utility Payments Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Implications and Financial Update
Human Resource Matters (Closed Session)
Please note: No other matters can be discussed [except] for what is listed on this notice.
In accordance with Ministerial Order MSD:022/20, this meeting will be conducted entirely via electronic means using the Microsoft Teams software package.
No physical place for a public gallery will be provided. Interested parties can view the meeting by accessing the live broadcast at https://www.facebook.com/townofmorinville//
