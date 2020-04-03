Alberta COVID-19 recoveries hit 196, deaths 18 as Alberta crosses 1000 case mark

Above is the April 3 press conference with Premier Jason Kenney and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

by Morinville News Staff

COVID-19 cases in Alberta crossed the 1000 case mark on Friday. Alberta’s Premier Jason Kenney said there were 107 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total provincial cases to date to 1075. That number includes 196 Albertans who have recovered, an increase of 24 in the past 24 hours.

Alberta’s infection rate is approximately 243 per million, higher than the global rate of 130 per million; however, Kenney said many countries are not testing at Alberta’s rate. Deaths in Alberta are, Kenney says four per million, just over half of the global rate of 7.5 per million.

The Premier said there were five more deaths in the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths in the province to 18.

Alberta continues to test large numbers of people each day. An additional4864 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tests in the province to 61,960. OLD NUMBER 57096. Dr. Hinshaw said 98 per cent of those tested, tested negative. This infection rate is consistent with what they have been seeing.

Local Numbers

Alberta Health’s geographical data for April 3 shows there are currently six cases of COVID-19 in Sturgeon County West, which includes Bon Accord and Morinville, as well as surrounding rural areas. That is unchanged from the previous day’s update. There are no cases of COVID-19 identified in Sturgeon County East. Those numbers also remain unchanged from the previous day. St. Albert currently has 22 cases as of Friday’s update.

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.

