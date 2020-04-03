Town of Morinville holding Easter window decorating contest

by Morinville News Staff

With the annual Easter Egg hunt cancelled this year, the Town of Morinville has decided to celebrate Easter a little differently this year. The Town is inviting residents and businesses to decorate their front windows to show some Easter cheer.

Photos can then be submitted to the Town of Morinville for a chance to win a one-year supply, 52-bags, of Cadbury Mini Eggs. Photos of the entries will also be posted on the Town of Morinville’s Facebook page to view.

“During this unprecedented time, it is important for the community to be able to enjoy fun activities to be able to make life feel normal,” said Events and Culture Programmer Kathleen Ducharme. “This contest is a way to do that. We ordered a lot of Mini Eggs for our annual Easter Egg Hunt, so we got creative and spun the event in a new and safe way and have 15 prizes to be awarded.”

Residents and businesses can enter by sending a photo of their decorated window to community@morinville.ca.

The contest runs until Apr. 14. Fifteen winners will each receive 52 bags of Cadbury Mini Eggs.

Full contest rules and regulations can be found at www.morinville.ca/events.

The Town is encouraging the community to go for a drive or a neighbourhood window walk to enjoy the Easter-themed windows throughout Morinville, but caution residents to practice physical distancing by staying at least two-metres away from others.