Albertans invited to participate in province’s Bits and Pieces program to assist during COVID-19

The Government of Alberta says it has received more than 1,100 offers of support from private and non-profit organizations through the Government of Alberta’s Bits and Pieces program in the past week.

The program is named after the “bits and pieces program” established by C. D. Howe, Canada’s Minister of Munitions and Supply during the Second World War. That program coordinated innovative production and procurement efforts to support the war effort from across Canada.

Over the past week, the government has seen include passenger and commercial vehicles, hotel rooms and mobile trailers, food and water services, hospital gowns, face masks, ventilators, and other personal protective equipment.

The province says they are also seeing innovation in local manufacturing. Several of Alberta’s distilleries are currently offering sanitizer they produced and a drapery manufacturer is offering medical garments and bedding it produced.

“I’m deeply touched by the outpouring of support we’re seeing from private and non-profit organizations, both foreign and domestic,” said Premier Jason Kenney. “When times are tough, Alberta’s spirit of ingenuity and generosity always answers the call.”

The province is encouraging individuals, private companies and non-profit organizations who can offer products and services, including personal protective equipment, to visit the offers webpage at alberta.ca/covid19.