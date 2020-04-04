COVID-19 takes two more lives, case count rises to 1181, recoveries at 240

UPDATE 10:30 PM – Alberta’s COVID-19 page has now updated the number of recovered to 240.

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta added another 106 confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 1181. For the first time, the province’s daily update has separated suspected from confirmed cases. Fifty-one of the new 106 cases are laboratory confirmed, and 55 are probable (symptomatic close contacts of laboratory-confirmed).

The province said there is a delay in the reporting of probable cases because those cases are manually entered into the system.

There have been 2,148 tests completed in the last 24 hours bring the total tests in Alberta to 64,108 on 62,520 people. Positive tests remain at a consistent 2%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



There are currently 42 people in hospital, 14 of those in Intensive Care Units (ICU). To date, 75 Albertans have been hospitalized and 25 have been sent to ICU.

The province is reporting another two deaths at the McKenzie Towne Long Term Care Home in Calgary, bringing the total deaths in Alberta to date to 20.

Saturday’s update shows 240 Albertans recovered, an increase of 44 from Saturday.

Sixty-two percent of the province’s cases are in the Calgary Zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



Local Numbers

Alberta Health’s geographical data for April 4 shows there are currently seven cases of COVID-19 in Sturgeon County West, which includes Legal, Bon Accord and Morinville, as well as surrounding rural areas. That is an increase of one from Friday. There are no cases of COVID-19 identified in Sturgeon County East. St. Albert currently now has 25 cases, an increase of three from Friday’s update.

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.