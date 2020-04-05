MorinvilleNews.com Community Champions Sponsor

Alberta’s Ambassador for Sport issues #HealthyatHomeAB challenge

Apr 5, 2020 admin COVID-19, Morinville Sports, Province 1

by Morinville News Staff

Albertans are urged to maintain physical and mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alberta’s Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Leela Sharon Aheer and Olympic champion and Alberta Ambassador for Sport and Active Living Erica Wiebe announced the #HealthyAtHomeAB hashtag on Sunday.

The two stressed the importance of being active while staying at home to slow the spread of COVID-19 and feel Albertans may find themselves unsure how to stay active.

“COVID-19 has created a very different sense of what’s normal. We must adapt to the situation for the good of all Albertans,” Aheer said in a media release Sunday. “Erica’s experiences as an Olympic athlete have given her the tools to overcome adversity and adapt to new and difficult situations. Her approach is accessible and positive in a time when we need that most. I hope all Albertans take up the challenge and join us in being active and healthy at home.”

Wiebe stressed the importance of keeping routines with children to maintain the continuation of physical literacy while at home.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To Visit Website

“Easing back on certainty-seeking behaviours such as checking the news constantly allows a bit of calmness and routine back in your day,” Wiebe said. “There are many things we can’t control right now, but we can control our physical wellness, routines and thoughts. Take back control – maybe try something new or make a healthy meal every single day, or reach out to someone you haven’t heard from in a long time.”

Wiebe is challenging all Albertans to try to get outside or get their heart rate up for at least 15-30 minutes every day or take time to do some bodyweight exercises, including squats, burpees or pushups, for repetitions. Weibe is also recommending deep breathing or meditation to manage stress.

The two are asking Albertans to post their home wellness activities during COVID-19 using the hashtag #HealthyAtHomeAB.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9617 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Local News

Voters to be counted

Jul 4, 2011 admin Local News, Province 0

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Edmonton – Morinville residents will be counted for a third time this year beginning next month. After a federal and municipal census this spring, the province announced Monday it would be conducting a province-wide enumeration of electors. The head count of voters is scheduled to run from Aug. 26 to Sept. 19… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Morinville

Cardiff road traffic lights to be operational by fall

Apr 18, 2014 admin Morinville, Province 14

by Tristan Turner

Morinville – Work will begin soon on a series of traffic lights at the intersection of Highway 2 and Cardiff Road. The new light-controlled intersection is being designed by Al-Terra Engineering, the company hired by the province to implement the lights promised last fall by former Minister of Transportation Ric McIver… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

1 Trackback / Pingback

  1. Alberta’s Ambassador for Sport issues #HealthyatHomeAB challenge – The Morinville News – 123news

Leave a Reply