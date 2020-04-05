Alberta’s Ambassador for Sport issues #HealthyatHomeAB challenge

by Morinville News Staff

Albertans are urged to maintain physical and mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alberta’s Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Leela Sharon Aheer and Olympic champion and Alberta Ambassador for Sport and Active Living Erica Wiebe announced the #HealthyAtHomeAB hashtag on Sunday.

The two stressed the importance of being active while staying at home to slow the spread of COVID-19 and feel Albertans may find themselves unsure how to stay active.

“COVID-19 has created a very different sense of what’s normal. We must adapt to the situation for the good of all Albertans,” Aheer said in a media release Sunday. “Erica’s experiences as an Olympic athlete have given her the tools to overcome adversity and adapt to new and difficult situations. Her approach is accessible and positive in a time when we need that most. I hope all Albertans take up the challenge and join us in being active and healthy at home.”

Wiebe stressed the importance of keeping routines with children to maintain the continuation of physical literacy while at home.

“Easing back on certainty-seeking behaviours such as checking the news constantly allows a bit of calmness and routine back in your day,” Wiebe said. “There are many things we can’t control right now, but we can control our physical wellness, routines and thoughts. Take back control – maybe try something new or make a healthy meal every single day, or reach out to someone you haven’t heard from in a long time.”

Wiebe is challenging all Albertans to try to get outside or get their heart rate up for at least 15-30 minutes every day or take time to do some bodyweight exercises, including squats, burpees or pushups, for repetitions. Weibe is also recommending deep breathing or meditation to manage stress.

The two are asking Albertans to post their home wellness activities during COVID-19 using the hashtag #HealthyAtHomeAB.