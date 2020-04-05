COVID-19 cases rise by 69 to 1250, deaths are at 23 and recoveries rise to 279,

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta added another 69 COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 1250, 62% of those in Calgary. Of the provincial total of 1250, 919 cases are laboratory confirmed, and 331 are probable cases, which are symptomatic close contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases. The government says the laboratory positivity rates remain consistent at two per cent.

Recoveries in the province have risen to 279, an increase of 29 since Saturday’s update.

To date, 64,806 Albertans have been tested, an increase of 1407 from Saturday.

Currently, 48 people are in hospital, of which 13 have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU). To date, Eighty-four Albertans have been hospitalized and 26 have been sent to ICU.

Sunday saw another three deaths in Alberta bringing the provincial total to 23. Fourteen of the deaths were in the Calgary zone, four in the Edmonton zone, four in the North Zone, and one in the Central zone.

Local Numbers

Alberta Health’s geographical data for April 5 shows there are currently seven cases of COVID-19 in Sturgeon County West, which includes Legal, Bon Accord and Morinville, as well as surrounding rural areas. There are no cases of COVID-19 identified in Sturgeon County East. St. Albert currently now has 25 cases. all three of those numbers remain unchanged from Saturday’s update.

Please note, Morinville News is not able to determine how many cases are specific to Morinville. The Chief Medical Officer has made it clear that Alberta Health will not reveal details beyond the geographical areas outlined in the daily update identifying Sturgeon East and Sturgeon West.

Up-to-the-minute information on COVID-19 in Alberta is available at https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?.

Local information on Morinville’s handling of the pandemic is online at http://morinville.ca/covid19.