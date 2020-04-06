MYBA looking for basketball coaches

by Stephen Dafoe

Basketball courts in Morinville are closed for some time yet, but the Morinville Youth Basketball Association (MYBA) is currently looking for coaches for when the sport resumes later this year.

MYBA is searching for coaches for a few divisions that are a few players away from waitlists. The association does not want to turn athletes away, but they will need coaches to achieve that goal.

“Dedicated coaches are important to providing a fun, safe and positive season for all our athletes,” said MYBA communications head and coach Samantha Ringuette. “As the association continues to grow each year and serve more athletes from across Sturgeon County, our need for coaches increases.”

Ringuette said the 2018-19 season had 10 teams and grew by 40 per cent in 2019-2020 to 14 teams.

“We anticipate a growth in teams for 2020-2021; however, without people stepping up into coaching roles, we will have to turn athletes away,” Ringuette said. “Coaches do not have to have an athlete on the team, and we have many coaches who are community members looking to give back and even some MYBA alumni who come back to help coach as well.”

Ringuette has been coaching at the U15 Girls level for three years and took her team to an undefeated status through the season, league championships and provincials this year. She is looking forward to starting her fourth season in coaching.

“I love that I’ve been able to give back to the association that I once coached with in the game I loved growing up,” she said. “The best part of being a coach is being able to watch the girls I coach become stronger athletes, more confident athletes, and grow together as a team. Knowing that they are excited for games and practices proves to me that I’m doing something right.”

Those interested in learning more about coaching with MYBA or volunteering to do so can email morinvilleyouthbasketball@gmail.com or fill out the MYBA coaching application online.