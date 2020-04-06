MorinvilleNews.com Food & Health Article Sponsor

TELUS working with school boards to offer $9.95 Internet for students in need

Apr 6, 2020 admin Business, COVID-19, Province 4

by Morinville News Staff

TELUS announced Monday it is working with school boards across the province to offer its Internet for Good program to students in need. The program provides high-speed broadband internet at home for $9.95 per month.

Prior to Monday’s announcement, the program was offered to families that receive the maximum Child Care Benefit from the federal government. The current partnership expands and speeds up the process to all students who need it for learning at home.

“At TELUS, leveraging our technology to help young people realise their full potential is fundamental to the passionate social purpose we all embrace. As classrooms remain closed in order to support important physical distancing, keeping families safe, this new initiative ensures every student can stay connected to exciting learning opportunities from their homes,” said TELUS President and CEO Darren Entwistle. “TELUS has a longstanding commitment to building stronger, more connected and compassionate communities, as reflected through our Internet for Good program, which provides more than 122,000 low-income Albertan families with access to high-speed internet and digital literacy training tools. The partnership announced today builds on this program and exemplifies our team’s passionate dedication to keeping young people safe and connected during this unprecedented health crisis.”

School boards will be responsible for identifying families in need of an internet connection at home, providing that family with a unique TELUS Internet for Good promotion code, which the family can use to call TELUS and register for the program.

Families will also have access to free educational activities through TELUS WISE and the Learn, Do and Share educational hub through a partnership between TELUS and Microsoft.

