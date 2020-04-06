MorinvilleNews.com Food & Health Article Sponsor

What’s Cooking: A recipe to spring you into the new season

Apr 6, 2020 admin Food & Health 0

(NC) A great way to enter spring is spending time with your family and making new delicious recipes together. Celebrity chef Anna Olson shares her crowd-pleasing miso glaze cod recipe that is easy to make and only takes 35 minutes to prepare.

Miso Glaze Cod

Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Miso glaze:

6 tbsp (125 g) white (light) miso paste (shiro miso)
2 tbsp honey
2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
2 tsp sesame oil

Parcels:

1½ cups (200 g) snap peas, strings removed (8-10 per parcel)
1 red bell pepper, julienned
4 green onions, sliced
1 pkg (150 g) enoki mushrooms, trimmed
Soy sauce, for seasoning
4 5-ounce (150 g) portions of cod, haddock or halibut
Toasted sesame seeds
Cooked short-grain rice, for serving

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400oF (200oC). Cut four pieces of parchment paper to about 12 x 18 inches
(30 x 45 cm). Whisk miso, honey, lemon juice and sesame oil and set aside.

Divide the vegetables between the parchment pieces and sprinkle with soy sauce, then place a cod portion on top of each vegetable collection. Spread miso glaze on top. Sprinkle sesame seeds.
To create parcels, fold the paper over the fish. Twist parchment at the end to complete the seal. Place parcels onto two baking trays and bake for 18 to 20 minutes, until they inflate.

To create parcels, fold the paper over the fish. Twist parchment at the end to complete the seal. Place parcels onto two baking trays and bake for 18 to 20 minutes, until they inflate.

To serve, spoon cooked rice onto plates or bowls and slide a parcel beside the rice.

Leave a Reply