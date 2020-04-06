What’s Cooking: A recipe to spring you into the new season

(NC) A great way to enter spring is spending time with your family and making new delicious recipes together. Celebrity chef Anna Olson shares her crowd-pleasing miso glaze cod recipe that is easy to make and only takes 35 minutes to prepare.

Miso Glaze Cod

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Miso glaze:

6 tbsp (125 g) white (light) miso paste (shiro miso)

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 tsp sesame oil

Parcels:

1½ cups (200 g) snap peas, strings removed (8-10 per parcel)

1 red bell pepper, julienned

4 green onions, sliced

1 pkg (150 g) enoki mushrooms, trimmed

Soy sauce, for seasoning

4 5-ounce (150 g) portions of cod, haddock or halibut

Toasted sesame seeds

Cooked short-grain rice, for serving

Directions:

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



Preheat the oven to 400oF (200oC). Cut four pieces of parchment paper to about 12 x 18 inches

(30 x 45 cm). Whisk miso, honey, lemon juice and sesame oil and set aside.

Divide the vegetables between the parchment pieces and sprinkle with soy sauce, then place a cod portion on top of each vegetable collection. Spread miso glaze on top. Sprinkle sesame seeds.

To create parcels, fold the paper over the fish. Twist parchment at the end to complete the seal. Place parcels onto two baking trays and bake for 18 to 20 minutes, until they inflate.

Heating up the parcels quickly, the LG ProBake Convection oven evenly distributes heat, so the fish and veggies heat quickly but don’t overcook, giving you more time to spend with friends or family, and not watching the oven.

To serve, spoon cooked rice onto plates or bowls and slide a parcel beside the rice.