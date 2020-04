Morinville News is partnering with Smith Music to bring you their weekly Business-to-Business segment. This week is a discussion on Pandemic survival strategies with Lee Hodgins from Guerilla Marketing, Glenn Walker from Lead Out Marketing, and David Kincade from Alberta Business Grants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click For Current Flyer



Disclaimer: Views, opinions, and advice given are those of the participants and do not necessarilly represent the views, opinions or advice of Morinville News.